HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Comparing side by side

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|22.36M
|0.03
|323.55
Table 1 highlights HL Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|221,386,138.61%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. About 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.87%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.