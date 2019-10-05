HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Comparing side by side

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 22.36M 0.03 323.55

Table 1 highlights HL Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 221,386,138.61% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. About 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp.