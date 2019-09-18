HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|453.48
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of HL Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.8% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|-0.29%
|1.66%
|4.3%
|0%
|0%
|3.37%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation
Summary
Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors HL Acquisition Corp.
Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.