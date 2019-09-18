HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of HL Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.8% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors HL Acquisition Corp.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.