Hite Hedge Asset Management Upped Stake in Encana (ECA) as Share Price Declined; As Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Valuation Rose, Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Lifted Holding

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 25,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $192.5. About 52,385 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 54.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 113,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 319,307 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 206,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.0447 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6753. About 9.23M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 43,148 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $24.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 195,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,198 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CVCO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 0.31% more from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 0.01% or 65,922 shares. Blackrock Inc has 1.33 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 3,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 50,733 shares. Capital Investors owns 170,870 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 78 were reported by Ftb. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,717 shares. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Pinebridge Invs LP holds 7,191 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Com stated it has 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Sector Pension Inv Board owns 18,879 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd accumulated 59,466 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

