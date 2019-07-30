Hite Hedge Asset Management Upped Its Parsley Energy (PE) Position; General Electric Company (GE) Shorts Up By 7.48%

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) had an increase of 7.48% in short interest. GE’s SI was 125.96M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.48% from 117.19 million shares previously. With 101.86 million avg volume, 1 days are for General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s short sellers to cover GE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 23.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 67.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc acquired 22,198 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 54,997 shares with $1.06 million value, up from 32,799 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.22B valuation. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 1.64M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. 1,985 shares were bought by Windlinger Jerry, worth $34,738 on Wednesday, June 5.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Cnx Midstream Partners Lp stake by 55,994 shares to 1.65M valued at $25.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oasis Midstream Partners Lp stake by 41,051 shares and now owns 558,118 shares. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Parsley Energy had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 11. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $34 target. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $91.31 billion. The Company’s Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry.

