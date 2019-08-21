Hite Hedge Asset Management Trimmed Position in Noble Energy (NBL) as Stock Value Declined; Block H & R (HRB) Market Value Rose While Loudon Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $476,675

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 2.67 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc analyzed 20,725 shares as the company's stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 22,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 2.02M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CDR HRB Holdings To 'CCC'; Otlk Negative; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT'S NCIB; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF MOST OF ITS U.S. RETAIL ASSETS IN THE "VERY NEAR FUTURE"

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

