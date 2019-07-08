Hite Hedge Asset Management Stake in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Trimmed by $16.32 Million as Shares Rose; Veracyte (VCYT) Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $68.55 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) by 77.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 2.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 809,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, down from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 306,833 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, down from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 288,727 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. $1.53 million worth of stock was sold by JONES EVAN/ FA on Thursday, February 28.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 35,073 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Franklin holds 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 25,100 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt owns 29,300 shares. 30,556 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Dorsey Wright And Assoc holds 0% or 578 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 253,918 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,888 shares. Daiwa Securities reported 261 shares stake. Invesco owns 0.01% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 595,351 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 30,400 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York has 0.03% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 6,903 shares. Group One Trading LP reported 280 shares stake. Prudential Financial accumulated 409,584 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $363,143 activity.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 90.00% or $0.36 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.00% negative EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Falcon Minerals Corp by 113,585 shares to 6.54 million shares, valued at $57.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 37,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Gas Partners Lp (NYSE:WES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 76,068 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 1 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 245,945 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Hite Hedge Asset Management reported 1.71 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 33,792 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Eagle Inv Ltd Liability invested in 1.83M shares. Cannell Peter B And Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 15,430 are held by Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 151,587 shares. Hilltop Holding Inc holds 12,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.63 million shares.