Hite Hedge Asset Management Stake in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Has Lowered by $14.48 Million; First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Share Price Rose While Principal Financial Group Lifted Its Stake

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 449,228 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 302,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.74M, up from 4.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 566,574 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 10,187 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability invested 0.3% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Pnc Fincl Group holds 114,363 shares. Birchview Cap LP has invested 1.45% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 924,602 shares. Pinnacle holds 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 65,065 shares. Ares Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,142 shares. Blackrock accumulated 443,411 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.06% or 1.60M shares. 4,925 are held by Nwq Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. 4,800 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 163,533 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Company Limited accumulated 1.13M shares. King Luther Corp accumulated 8,800 shares or 0% of the stock.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 18,045 shares to 27,786 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 113,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF).

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.93% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.09 per share. EQM’s profit will be $199.16 million for 11.17 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 0.03% or 14,811 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 3,975 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 37,771 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 84 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 4.79 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 473,227 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 630,599 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Company holds 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) or 281,949 shares. 441,079 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 1.15M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 33,900 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 940,347 shares. Blackrock owns 21.24M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Lc Tn has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

