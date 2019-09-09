Hite Hedge Asset Management Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Lowered as Share Value Rose; As Pg&E (PCG) Shares Declined, Anchorage Capital Group Has Boosted by $237.75 Million Its Position

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 16,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 317,815 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73 million, down from 334,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $62.45. About 1.09M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table)

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15M, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 11.98M shares traded or 54.20% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Interior Concepts Inc by 181,210 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $23.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 3.39% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California Employees Retirement reported 1.04 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 893,343 shares. Gp, New York-based fund reported 34,661 shares. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 24,125 shares. Northern reported 1.27 million shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 53,042 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,228 shares. 55 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Glendon Management Lp has invested 3.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sei Investments Company owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 149,494 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Serengeti Asset Mgmt Lp reported 800,000 shares. York Management Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 4.11% or 5.15 million shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 5,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $49.47 million for 78.06 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Today’s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019.