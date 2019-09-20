Hite Hedge Asset Management Stake in Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Has Upped by $9.95 Million; Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.94 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 16,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.89 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446.56M, down from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $128.29. About 2.21 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Midstream Partners Lp (AM) by 87.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 904,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.19% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.14M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 2.58M shares traded. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.98, from 0.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold AM shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.25 million shares or 64.18% more from 1.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.93 million were reported by Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability holds 0% or 317,889 shares in its portfolio.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 151,491 shares to 180,603 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 42,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,683 shares, and cut its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31B for 22.75 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 1.53 million shares to 24.77M shares, valued at $550.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).