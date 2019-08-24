Hite Hedge Asset Management Raised Western Gas Partners LP (WES) Holding By $23.01 Million; Avery Dennison (AVY) SI Decreased By 4.96%

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased Western Gas Partners Lp (WES) stake by 227.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc acquired 742,239 shares as Western Gas Partners Lp (WES)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 1.07 million shares with $33.49M value, up from 325,580 last quarter. Western Gas Partners Lp now has $10.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 734,039 shares traded. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) had a decrease of 4.96% in short interest. AVY’s SI was 1.08 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.96% from 1.13 million shares previously. With 601,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)’s short sellers to cover AVY’s short positions. The SI to Avery Dennison Corporation’s float is 1.29%. The stock decreased 3.68% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 599,383 shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 147 investors sold WES shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.14 million shares or 98.68% less from 86.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,177 are held by Adams Asset Advsr Limited Company. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 5.3% invested in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Among 7 analysts covering Western Gas (NYSE:WES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Western Gas has $40 highest and $2700 lowest target. $32.29’s average target is 45.12% above currents $22.25 stock price. Western Gas had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Mitsubishi UFJ to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

More notable recent Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Units of Western Midstream Are Sinking Today – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Am Unsure About Western Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Western Midstream Names New Chief Executive And Chief Operating Officers – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DCP Midstream Announces Expanded DJ Basin Natural Gas Processing Capacity via Capital Efficient Long-Term Offload Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Avery Dennison Corporation’s (NYSE:AVY) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$110, Is It Time To Put Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc Downgrades Avery Dennison After Recent Rally – Benzinga” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avery Dennison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.32 billion. The companyÂ’s Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive labeling materials; packaging materials and solutions; roll-fed sleeves; engineered films; graphic imaging media; and reflective materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands. It has a 39.11 P/E ratio. It serves label converters, package designers, packaging engineers and manufacturers, industrial and sign manufacturers, printers, distributors, designers, advertising and government agencies, and graphics vendors.

Among 4 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Avery Dennison has $13200 highest and $105 lowest target. $116.50’s average target is 5.22% above currents $110.72 stock price. Avery Dennison had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of AVY in report on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) rating on Thursday, July 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $13200 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 24. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the shares of AVY in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Avery Dennison Corporation shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability has 700 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 16,126 shares stake. Bowen Hanes Inc holds 1.96% or 392,826 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Shaker Limited Liability Corp Oh has invested 0.7% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 58,293 shares. Ameritas Partners reported 1,505 shares. Icon Advisers owns 7,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 21,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,940 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has 0.04% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 26,965 shares. 15,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Pitcairn Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,075 shares. 47,024 are held by Federated Pa. Moreover, Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Mai owns 0.04% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 7,172 shares.