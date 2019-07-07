Hite Hedge Asset Management Position In Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Was Boosted; As Liqtech International (LIQT) Stock Price Rose, Awm Investment Company Upped Its Stake

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 194,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 694,396 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, up from 500,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 455,882 shares traded or 16.14% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 58,822 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 375.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 371.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Savings Bank has 36,394 shares. Robinson Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 5,300 shares. Cibc has 10,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Natl National Bank In reported 26,600 shares. M&R Inc reported 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Monetary Mgmt Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 31,200 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 10,634 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 6.35M shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 373,226 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 125,415 shares. Creative Planning reported 25,281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 15,000 shares. L & S Advisors Inc stated it has 0.16% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,970 shares. National Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C had bought 20,000 shares worth $305,234 on Friday, June 28.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,491 shares to 317,815 shares, valued at $21.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 19,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,607 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LIQT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon owns 46,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apis Capital Lc holds 1.19% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) or 460,000 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Co owns 375,578 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bell National Bank stated it has 0.01% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Calamos Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eam Invsts Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 503,701 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) or 134,618 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability holds 24,389 shares. Awm Investment Inc stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company has 0.08% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 777,022 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri holds 48,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Selz Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 259,000 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 83,412 shares to 190,987 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biofrontera Ag (Germany) by 2.16M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp..