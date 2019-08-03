Hite Hedge Asset Management Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Decreased by $1.12 Million as Stock Value Rose; Choate Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 16,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 317,815 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73 million, down from 334,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.50 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 5,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 38,671 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 32,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.36 million shares traded or 24.82% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 17,905 shares to 590,075 shares, valued at $34.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 129,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,335 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. $5.42M worth of stock was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 6,035 shares valued at $875,129 was made by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 105.82 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 447,948 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $21.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 149,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

