Hite Hedge Asset Management Maintains Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG); Neogenomics (NEO) Shareholder Kopp Investment Advisors Cut Stake by $345,600

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 77.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 447,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58 million, up from 575,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 1.17M shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 353,745 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.20 million for 154.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24,013 shares to 99,975 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 18,890 shares in its portfolio. Bard reported 1.23% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 71,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 125,642 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 190,000 shares. 141,552 are held by First Trust L P. Comerica Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 93,276 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 11,645 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kopp Investment Advisors Lc reported 396,327 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 1,723 shares in its portfolio. 27,599 are held by Envestnet Asset. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Florida-based Finemark Bancorp Trust has invested 0.03% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Mackenzie holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 11,650 shares.

