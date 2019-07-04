Hite Hedge Asset Management Lowered Its Noble Energy (NBL) Holding as Shares Rose; Ecor1 Capital Increased Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holding by $25.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30 million, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 232,108 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 1.74 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farallon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.20M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Jennison Associate Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 1.19M shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 279,640 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.01% or 152,937 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.14% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Federated Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 149,527 shares. Broadfin Capital Limited Liability Company has 2.24% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 148,100 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 112,120 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Connecticut-based Sarissa Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company owns 4,220 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,832 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 1.41 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 13,314 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $147.60 million activity. $9.30M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was bought by Boxer Capital – LLC on Thursday, January 17. Another trade for 275,000 shares valued at $18.98M was made by Braslyn Ltd. on Friday, March 1. Davis Aaron I. sold 50,000 shares worth $2.38M. 17,000 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares with value of $1.04 million were sold by Johnson Craig A.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmacuticals Inc (Call) by 87,700 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibrogen Inc (Call) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,800 shares, and cut its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,150 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 1.70 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 1.04 million shares. Mitchell Gp owns 3.28% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 124,796 shares. Caymus Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 9.81% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 296,334 shares. King Luther Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of invested in 0.01% or 28,768 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 871,434 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 32,464 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Dubuque Financial Bank And Co stated it has 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.04% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Aqr Cap Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 20,923 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 22,198 shares to 54,997 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 447,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 123.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

