Hite Hedge Asset Management Lowered Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position by $14.48 Million; I D Systems (IDSY) Stake Held by Bard Associates Inc

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 40,553 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 4,201 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Gas Partners Lp (NYSE:WES) by 742,239 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $33.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 149,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 924,602 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 161,400 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 844,207 were reported by Clearbridge Invs Llc. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 1.60M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Williams Jones Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 42,265 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 13,602 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Management Corporation Nj holds 0.63% or 17,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 428 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 2.08M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 84,597 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 5,700 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 1,048 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fairpointe Lc has 0.03% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Tower Research Cap (Trc) has 2,216 shares. Victory Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 348,683 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 12,018 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 19,226 shares. Blackrock owns 400,472 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 112,000 shares. Cannell Ltd holds 2.65M shares. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 20 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 10,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Awm Invest has 200,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. State Street has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 17,315 shares. Morgan Stanley has 15,063 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $851,738 activity. 83,290 shares were bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, worth $502,047 on Thursday, March 14. The insider Formant Christopher bought 2,500 shares worth $14,725. $49,437 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Brodsky Michael. 2,100 shares valued at $11,746 were bought by WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS on Monday, May 6.