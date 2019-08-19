Hite Hedge Asset Management Lowered Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position by $14.48 Million; Share Price Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Pecaut & Company Raised Stake by $326,025 as Share Price Rose

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 59,894 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 58,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $211.23. About 18.61 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 750,271 shares traded or 32.57% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 7,261 shares. Westwood Holding Gp stated it has 0.08% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Salient Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.04 million shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.03% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 161,400 shares. Moreover, Stone Run Capital Lc has 0.45% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 19,600 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 60,880 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.23% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Georgia-based Advisory Ser Lc has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Goodwin Daniel L owns 11,300 shares. Advisory holds 710,541 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & Trust holds 0.17% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 11,090 shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny holds 0.57% or 447,839 shares in its portfolio. Sei stated it has 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bokf Na holds 19,900 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 396,960 shares to 709,253 shares, valued at $20.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 124,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

