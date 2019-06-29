Hite Hedge Asset Management Lifted Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position by $11.51 Million; Cannell Capital Position in Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Cut by $8.24 Million as Valuation Rose

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 127.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 396,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 709,253 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 312,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 3.15 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 305,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 186,960 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 492,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $608.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 40,464 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 40.91% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Presents At Mizuho Energy Infrastructure Summit – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.435 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Enterprise Products Partners a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners: The Bull Case Strengthens – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 0.43% or 68,150 shares. Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability Corporation has 11,757 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Co owns 0.29% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 228,026 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 9,620 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Private Trust Com Na holds 0.18% or 30,087 shares. Third Security Ltd Liability has invested 4.93% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Seabridge Investment Advsr invested in 0.63% or 65,259 shares. 29,036 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Triangle Securities Wealth stated it has 7,493 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 6.43 million shares. Security Tru reported 6,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Steinberg Asset Mgmt has 14,126 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 13,928 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. L And S Advsrs Inc invested 0.38% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company accumulated 19.94 million shares or 0.71% of the stock.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,491 shares to 317,815 shares, valued at $21.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 55,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg reported 0.66% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) or 3,100 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 5,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 31,727 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce reported 3,614 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co owns 25,678 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 13,141 shares. Northern Trust owns 172,342 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). 17,092 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap & Equity. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 21,629 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Moreover, North Star Investment has 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 700 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 347 shares.

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.17 million for 21.22 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 24,020 shares to 164,120 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) by 367,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).