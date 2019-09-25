Hite Hedge Asset Management Lifted Holding in Noble Energy (NBL) by $18.02 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined While Maple Capital Management Raised by $321,984 Its Stake

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 6495.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 818,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 831,494 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.63 million, up from 12,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 4.73 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 7,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 35,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 28,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 22.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 151,491 shares to 180,603 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 658,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,312 shares, and cut its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).