Hite Hedge Asset Management Increases Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD); Hanson Mcclain Lowered Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $777,237 as Stock Price Rose

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 51,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 5.69M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 127.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 396,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 709,253 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 312,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 5.16 million shares traded or 37.17% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited owns 214,399 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 1.92% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 34,059 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,194 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 51,394 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.68% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 41,985 shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.24% or 17,281 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 13,500 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2,528 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 1.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Company reported 263,833 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 186,988 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 68,110 shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 260,164 shares to 379,438 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 148,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call) by 1,583 shares to 101 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,815 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

