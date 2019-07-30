Hite Hedge Asset Management Increased Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) by $9.41 Million; As Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Stock Value Rose, Lord Abbett & Company Has Raised Its Holding by $7.42 Million

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 77.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 447,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58M, up from 575,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 933,008 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 200.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 82,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 41,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $122.43. About 108,942 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) by 517,415 shares to 415,588 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,815 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 25,455 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 26,941 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Advisors accumulated 0% or 683 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 107,847 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Street accumulated 0.01% or 1.11 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,442 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 321 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,800 shares. Shellback LP owns 135,000 shares. Regent Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 3,225 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4.08 million shares. Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 433,488 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 115,636 shares.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co Com (NYSE:VMC) by 142,876 shares to 119,658 shares, valued at $14.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) by 54,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,600 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRTX).