Hite Hedge Asset Management Holding in Parsley Energy (PE) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose; Van Den Berg Management I Position in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Has Raised by $8.78 Million as Share Price Rose

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 67.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 22,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,997 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.04 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 841,835 shares traded or 62.83% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Art Advisors has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 7,168 shares. Philadelphia Tru owns 0.2% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 74,150 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech Inc owns 68,360 shares. Bokf Na invested in 24,327 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 16 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3.34M shares. First Manhattan has 177,585 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers owns 26,400 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Parkside Fin State Bank & reported 53 shares stake. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Company Nj invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 500 shares. Thb Asset Management stated it has 17,990 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 5,650 shares to 234,830 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,484 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Discovery Management Ltd Liability Corporation Ct holds 3.32% or 1.65 million shares. Schroder Invest Management Group, a Maine-based fund reported 2.81 million shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 79,885 shares. Cooperman Leon G invested 2.23% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 269,509 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 671,870 shares. Key Group Inc Holding (Cayman), a Bahamas-based fund reported 6.09 million shares. Columbia Pacific Lc owns 20,254 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. New York-based D E Shaw And Co Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 981,488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California-based Blume Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Oppenheimer Asset has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amg National National Bank & Trust has 33,778 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 1.56 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 19,511 shares to 12,607 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,815 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.