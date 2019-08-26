Hite Hedge Asset Management Holding in Noble Energy (NBL) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co LTD (SHI) Position Has Increased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI) by 4537.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 13,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.68% . The institutional investor held 14,144 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 44,658 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 43.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Sinopec USA turns copper buyer to supply China operations – sources SANTIAGO (Reuters) – The U.S; 09/04/2018 – Sinopec to cut Saudi crude imports for May in response to high OSPs – official; 14/05/2018 – WORLEYPARSONS LTD WOR.AX – HAS BEEN AWARDED A GENERAL ENGINEERING SERVICE (GES) CONTRACT BY YANBU ARAMCO SINOPEC REFINING COMPANY LTD; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Sinopec USA turns copper buyer to supply China operations; 18/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co. Ltd; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude imports to all-time high; 04/05/2018 – Sinopec starts catalytic cracking unit construction at JV refinery with Kuwait; 06/03/2018 Sinopec starts operation of refined oil pipeline in east Zhejiang; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC MAKES ANOTHER SHALE GAS DISCOVERY IN WEIRONG, SICHUAN – SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – Sinopec 1Q RMB19.3B

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 2.82 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ftb Advisors owns 710 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na accumulated 11,202 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv reported 250 shares. Cushing Asset LP reported 37,455 shares. Victory Capital has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 600 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh has 0.12% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 85,665 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Guinness Asset Management Ltd accumulated 428,525 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Century holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 7.93M shares. D E Shaw & reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 70,559 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 127,623 shares to 268,447 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 18,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

