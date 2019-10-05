Hite Hedge Asset Management Holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Has Raised as Share Price Declined; Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined While First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lowered by $2.23 Million Its Position

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by 517.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 178,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The hedge fund held 213,387 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 34,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 117,051 shares traded or 50.97% up from the average. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42; 15/05/2018 – lnvivoscribe Releases the LymphoTrack Dx TRB Assay as CE-Marked IVD Kit, Completing the NGS Clonality Suite for the MiSeq Platform; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ctDNA Dynamic Monitoring and Its Role of Prognosis in Stage II to IIIA NSCLC by NGS; 15/03/2018 – Global NGS in Agrigenomics Market Anticipated to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2021, Reports BIS Research; 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 10/05/2018 – Natural Gas Services 1Q EPS 2c

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 47,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 315,562 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11 million, down from 362,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 419,102 shares to 290,151 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 195,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,198 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment is 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 6 investors sold NGS shares while 21 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 11.32 million shares or 0.44% less from 11.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 155 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) or 136,234 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 39,956 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.03% or 5,404 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) or 9,292 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 48,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw reported 42,747 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co holds 2,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 26,930 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Llp invested in 25,185 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 62,409 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 1.11M shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 25,710 shares or 0% of the stock. Pacific Ridge Cap Ltd invested in 1.27% or 300,425 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.56% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Advsr Inc invested 0.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc owns 85,227 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles has 21,498 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Grp has 0.66% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 263,647 were reported by Torray. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 18,400 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.89 million shares. North Star Invest Management Corp accumulated 164,075 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability has 5,633 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prudential Pcl has 2.64M shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 169,242 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass invested in 237,954 shares or 1.2% of the stock. 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 299,971 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Lc, California-based fund reported 26,883 shares. Tcw Grp Inc stated it has 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

