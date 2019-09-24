Hite Hedge Asset Management Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Lowered by $4.68 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Holder Saturna Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $585,230

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 13,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.52M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 13.16M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc analyzed 68,811 shares as the company's stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 249,004 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04M, down from 317,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $65.06. About 905,770 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 81.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 792,976 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $26.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 818,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy Inc.