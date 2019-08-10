Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by $421,762; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder American Financial Group Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 67.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 22,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 54,997 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.66 million shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 515,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 3.63M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com holds 15,852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 91,617 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 225,749 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 418,398 shares. Perella Weinberg Mngmt LP invested 0.08% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp accumulated 0.03% or 16,934 shares. Moreover, Avalon Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Lc accumulated 88,315 shares. 1.56 million were reported by Northern Trust. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc accumulated 7.83M shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Piedmont has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 13,654 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 314,835 shares to 841,417 shares, valued at $38.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 115,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,917 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 372,001 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 554,491 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks reported 67 shares. Kistler reported 315 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Reinhart Partners Incorporated holds 822,586 shares. Eqis Cap holds 8,205 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.05% or 39,469 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has 888,863 shares. Prudential holds 1.60M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corporation invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 1.28M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 14,407 shares. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt invested in 600 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.66 million for 8.59 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

