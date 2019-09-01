Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) by $14.48 Million; Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Raised Holding

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 73,956 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 67,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78M shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 736,460 shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 7,083 shares to 275,241 shares, valued at $16.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,532 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock John Pfd Incme Fd Iii (HPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.33% stake. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Parsec Finance Management reported 15,629 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 0.29% or 530,931 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Com owns 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,464 shares. 25,993 were reported by Canandaigua Bancorp. Advisors Asset invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.05% or 59,701 shares. Summit Finance Strategies Incorporated stated it has 2,750 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 68,129 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.26% or 21,425 shares in its portfolio. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Co Inc Al accumulated 4,525 shares. Birinyi Assocs invested in 5,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Interocean Llc invested in 6,210 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

