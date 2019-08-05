Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $1.12 Million; Ubs Oconnor Cut Its Holding in Microsof (MSFT) by $11.89 Billion as Market Value Rose

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Microsof (MSFT) by 84.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 100,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 18,303 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 billion, down from 119,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Microsof for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 35.08M shares traded or 44.28% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 16,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 317,815 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73 million, down from 334,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.41. About 3.55 million shares traded or 88.55% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN

