Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Raised Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $3.11 Million; Cortland Associates Trimmed Stake in Merck & Co New (MRK) as Shares Declined

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 194,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 694,396 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, up from 500,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 282,274 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 3,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,982 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 9,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 9.45 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0.74% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kingfisher Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Enterprise Fin Serv Corporation invested in 0% or 290 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Addison Capital Com owns 13,823 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 289,536 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Co reported 1.76% stake. 445,924 were reported by Allen Invest Mngmt Limited Company. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 23,894 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors Inc stated it has 364,468 shares. L And S Advsr has invested 0.16% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 13,104 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Company owns 58,439 shares. Hl Fincl Lc invested 0.09% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,491 shares to 317,815 shares, valued at $21.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) by 517,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,588 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Estabrook Cap Management has 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 4,861 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. South Carolina-based Ccm Inv Advisers Llc has invested 2.35% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Private Harbour Investment Management And Counsel Limited Co reported 1.06% stake. Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Old Republic Interest Corporation holds 676,500 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.93M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 475,016 shares stake. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 51,732 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 1.92 million shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 222,979 shares. Bellecapital reported 2,800 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 0.68% or 336,248 shares. Cambridge Communications accumulated 493,299 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 1.55% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

