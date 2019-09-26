Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $4.68 Million as Shares Rose; Garde Capital Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Raised by $573,230

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 68,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 249,004 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04 million, down from 317,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.87. About 46,861 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table)

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,737 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55M, up from 74,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $139.21. About 1.32M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise

More important recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 79.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

