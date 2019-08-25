Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lifted Parsley Energy (PE) Holding by $421,762; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Pittenger & Anderson Upped Position by $573,537

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 67.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 22,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 54,997 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 5.12M shares traded or 8.64% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 88,273 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 83,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,390 shares to 16,254 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,138 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lafleur Godfrey Llc has 0.75% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,289 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited accumulated 1.3% or 23,055 shares. Twin Cap Management holds 185,455 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Llc invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loews Corporation has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hightower Services Lta stated it has 1.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.17% stake. Independent Inc invested in 2.19% or 50,482 shares. National Pension Service reported 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ami Investment Mgmt invested in 1.86% or 31,776 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 0.72% or 16,709 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.57% or 1.19M shares. Liberty Capital Inc invested in 1.65% or 29,452 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,103 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 0.46% or 15,778 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock christens new P-E fund with Authentic Brands stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is RPC, Inc.’s (NYSE:RES) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.