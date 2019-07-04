Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lifted Its Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $421,762; As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Shares Rose, Rr Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 67.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 22,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,997 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 1.82 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.29 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 596,652 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Bluemar Capital Mgmt owns 31,770 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Sun Life holds 0% or 347 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 890,194 shares. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Wright Serv Inc owns 22,737 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd accumulated 33,927 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 4,382 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 141 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White stated it has 5,917 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 5,300 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Advisory Net Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 4,654 shares. Principal Fin Grp reported 0.02% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 56,606 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lincoln National: A Growth Stock At Value Stock Prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Financial Network Advisors Recognized in InvestmentNews’ 40 under 40 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.02 per share. LNC’s profit will be $473.48 million for 7.02 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) by 517,415 shares to 415,588 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 41,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,118 shares, and cut its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Parsley Energy To Participate In Upcoming Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why YETI Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:YETI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Navistar International Corporation’s (NYSE:NAV) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.