Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Increased Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) by $9.41 Million as Share Price Declined; As Watsco (WSO) Shares Rose, Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 43,045 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $159.68. About 159,736 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 77.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 447,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58 million, up from 575,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 1.17M shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSA) by 1,536 shares to 44,390 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 6,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,516 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,985 shares in its portfolio. 7,770 were accumulated by Sit Inv Assoc. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.02% or 138,701 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.05% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc owns 308,427 shares. 1,625 are owned by Ipswich Co Inc. Principal Group Inc reported 143,412 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has 0.09% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Welch And Forbes owns 0.17% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 45,996 shares. 15,708 are owned by Pnc Finance Gru. Howland Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.6% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 2,381 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd holds 177 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 102,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 314,835 shares to 841,417 shares, valued at $38.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp.

