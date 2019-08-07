Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Increased Parsley Energy (PE) Position By $421,762; TELENOR ASA ORDINARY SHARES (TELNF) Shorts Up By 182.44%

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 67.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc acquired 22,198 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 54,997 shares with $1.06 million value, up from 32,799 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.19B valuation. The stock increased 15.92% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 14.53M shares traded or 217.62% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING

TELENOR ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TELNF) had an increase of 182.44% in short interest. TELNF’s SI was 357,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 182.44% from 126,400 shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 179 days are for TELENOR ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TELNF)’s short sellers to cover TELNF’s short positions. It closed at $20.76 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spc Fincl Inc has 0.08% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 18,925 shares. Syntal Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 272,464 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 320,342 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 671,870 shares or 0% of the stock. The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 11,780 are held by Confluence Invest Management Ltd Com. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 0.03% or 35,489 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 360,313 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp reported 2.81 million shares. 17.86M are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.02% or 841,600 shares in its portfolio. 1.54M are owned by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc. Castleark Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 20,600 shares. S&Co owns 346,620 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 813,240 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry also bought $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Parsley Energy had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Williams Capital Group maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PE in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PE in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) stake by 314,835 shares to 841,417 valued at $38.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hess Midstream Partners Lp stake by 115,859 shares and now owns 411,917 shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Parsley Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Pehub.com published: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telenor: Reasonable Results, Although Disappointing Free Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telenor ASA 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tele2: A Hold For This Potentially High-Yielding Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telenor: ~5% Yield From 174 Million Mobile Subscribers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telenor ASA: Emerging Markets Continue To Show Importance To Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.08 billion. The Company’s services and products primarily include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It has a 15.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.