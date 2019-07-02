Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) by $14.48 Million; As Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Value Rose, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Position

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 302,353 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.15. About 666,147 shares traded or 25.14% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why EQGP Holdings Is Surging Today While EQM Midstream Is Slumping – Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLP Monthly Report: December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.115 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Q3 2018 Results Announced For EQM Midstream Partners And EQGP Holdings – Business Wire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No Encore, Deck Still Stacked For Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2018.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 127,623 shares to 268,447 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 18,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.93% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.09 per share. EQM’s profit will be $199.16M for 11.24 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.02% or 60,354 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,991 shares. Moreover, Miller Howard Invs has 0.57% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 447,839 shares. Cv Starr And Incorporated Trust accumulated 65,000 shares or 1.32% of the stock. 8,201 are held by Ballentine Prtnrs Lc. Hightower Limited Co owns 146,200 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 6,790 shares. Mai Cap Management reported 0.29% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Heronetta Management Lp has 3.71% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi has invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 51,287 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Nj invested 0.63% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Highland Mgmt Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 24,944 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Lc holds 6.15% or 841,417 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EHealth sees strong Q4; shares up 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eHealth (EHTH) Reports Preliminary Results for Q4 and FY18 – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Stocks Sinking on Healthcare Sector Uncertainty – Schaeffers Research” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Political uncertainty over health coverage pressures eHealth, down 17% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate eHealth (EHTH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 17,405 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 14,002 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 56 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 1.14 million are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 16,838 shares stake. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 28,981 shares. Metropolitan Life Commerce New York accumulated 19,815 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 228,328 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 23,097 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 540,869 shares.