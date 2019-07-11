Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Noble Energy (NBL) Stake; PROVIDENCE RESOURCES (PVRS) Shorts Raised By 20%

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:PVRS) had an increase of 20% in short interest. PVRS’s SI was 1,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20% from 1,000 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 0 days are for PROVIDENCE RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:PVRS)’s short sellers to cover PVRS’s short positions. It closed at $0.014 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 60.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 12,607 shares with $312,000 value, down from 32,118 last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $11.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.28. About 4.28 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased Whiting Pete Corp New stake by 18,045 shares to 27,786 valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) stake by 398,423 shares and now owns 1.10M shares. Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) was raised too.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 123.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,150 activity. 16,564 shares were sold by Fisher Kenneth M., worth $379,150 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 212,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 14,052 shares. 1.20M were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Opportunities Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.28% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Cibc Mkts accumulated 11,691 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.02% or 2.12M shares. Massachusetts Ma owns 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 558,092 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 121,001 shares. Moreover, Burns J W And Commerce Ny has 0.05% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 8,408 shares. State Street holds 24.93M shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.07% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). The New York-based Millennium has invested 0.07% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Among 9 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Noble Energy had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NBL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Imperial Capital.

Providence Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties. The company has market cap of $65,221.

