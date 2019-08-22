Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake by $14.48 Million; Shares Declined; As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stock Value Declined, Aviva Plc Has Boosted Its Position by $1.86 Million

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 66.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 20,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 52,298 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 31,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.27. About 483,541 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 712,665 shares traded or 19.81% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 52 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 10,059 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc owns 5,708 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 129,360 are held by Panagora Asset. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 2,562 shares. 423 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory Lp. Macquarie Grp holds 0.01% or 38,935 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 1,514 shares stake. Aviva Pcl owns 52,298 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.03% stake. Ent Fincl Services holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 2,532 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) 4.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15,888 shares to 965,528 shares, valued at $185.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 27,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,881 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Strategic, Bolt-on Acquisition – Business Wire” published on March 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQM Midstream Partners Completes Strategic Acquisition of Eureka Midstream and Hornet Midstream – Business Wire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream ‘unlikely’ to complete Mountain Valley pipeline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 619,698 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $37.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 149,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru reported 56,906 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 4,800 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding owns 6,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Group reported 15,000 shares. Birchview Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 50,000 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Kayne Anderson Capital Limited Partnership invested in 1.84M shares or 1.21% of the stock. Advisory Network, Georgia-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stephens Ar reported 7,754 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 30,389 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP reported 1.23 million shares. Alps Advisors Inc has invested 2.57% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has 41,991 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 1,000 shares.