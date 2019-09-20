Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position; Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Sellers Increased By 1.19% Their Shorts

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CLDX) had an increase of 1.19% in short interest. CLDX’s SI was 1.23M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.19% from 1.22M shares previously. With 390,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s short sellers to cover CLDX’s short positions. The SI to Celldex Therapeutics Inc’s float is 10.22%. It closed at $2.51 lastly. It is down 67.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDX News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 10/05/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $123.2 MLN VS $139.4 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 20/04/2018 – CELLDEX CITES DATA FROM MULTIPLE CELLDEX PROGRAMS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 20/04/2018 – CELLDEX REPORTS PROMISING EFFECT ON TUMOR BURDEN

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 78.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc analyzed 658,105 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)'s stock declined 16.55%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 183,312 shares with $8.19M value, down from 841,417 last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $6.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 106,822 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celldex (CLDX) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Celldex Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split Nasdaq:CLDX – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celldex Therapeutics Continues to Stretch Out Its Cash and Advance Its Pipeline – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company has market cap of $37.70 million. The Company’s drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mountain Valley Pipeline gets FERC OK for water crossing changes – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why You Need To Avoid EQM Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Utility Index – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $223.93 million for 7.66 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.