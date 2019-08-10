Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position by $14.48 Million; Share Price Declined; Tensile Capital Management Has Upped Its Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Position by $1.06 Million; Share Value Rose

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 323,228 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 303,981 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 66,091 shares to 141,993 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 84,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 12,590 shares to 283,220 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 396,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank And reported 11,090 shares. Cv Starr invested 1.32% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stephens Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Citigroup has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 161,400 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Linscomb And Williams invested in 0.03% or 7,008 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 1,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stone Run Cap Ltd Company has 19,600 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 1.60M were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com owns 612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 257,261 shares. Cushing Asset Lp accumulated 1.23 million shares. 300 were accumulated by Regions Corp. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4.48 million shares.