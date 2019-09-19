Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position; VERTICAL COMPUTER SYSTEMS (VCSY) Shorts Down By 42.04%

VERTICAL COMPUTER SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:VCSY) had a decrease of 42.04% in short interest. VCSY’s SI was 163,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 42.04% from 281,900 shares previously. With 218,500 avg volume, 1 days are for VERTICAL COMPUTER SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:VCSY)’s short sellers to cover VCSY’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.17% or $0.0017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0103. About 1,200 shares traded. Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 21.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 68,811 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 249,004 shares with $17.04 million value, down from 317,815 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $16.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $65.75. About 286,115 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) Has A Mountain Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The #1 LNG Stock for 2020 – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere’s Texas LNG terminal OK’d for Train 2 commercial service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 933 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 191 shares in its portfolio. Beck Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.19% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Legacy reported 23,970 shares stake. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). California-based Symphony Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.17% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Enterprise Ser invested in 55 shares. Fairview Cap Investment Mgmt Lc owns 2.40M shares for 8.25% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 0.28% stake. Hanson Mcclain owns 43 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 4,041 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,463 shares. Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership owns 883,851 shares for 5.83% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 38,420 shares. New York-based Cap Mngmt Assocs Ny has invested 1.44% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36 million for 82.19 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 1.03M shares to 3.46M valued at $48.75 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Talos Energy Inc stake by 16,443 shares and now owns 32,691 shares. Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) was raised too.

Another recent and important Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019.