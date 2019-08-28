Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Cut Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding By $1.12 Million; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 4.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 16,491 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 317,815 shares with $21.73 million value, down from 334,306 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $15.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.54. About 258,044 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L

Among 6 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment has $23 highest and $1300 lowest target. $18.17’s average target is 65.03% above currents $11.01 stock price. AMC Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barrington. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy” on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Friday, March 1 report. Citigroup maintained AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. See AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $18 New Target: $20 Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru reported 645,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 643,587 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 75,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com owns 7 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 536,164 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd invested in 0% or 83,254 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 42,359 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 43,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management reported 12,695 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 3,946 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 437,989 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Advsrs Asset Inc holds 0.13% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) or 473,738 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc invested in 32,532 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “As AMC Entertainment Rebounds, Accumulate Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMC Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Soon You May Be Able to Watch Live Sporting Events at AMC Theaters – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “2 interesting plot twists from AMC’s quarterly call – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Entertainment +6% on strong Q2 traffic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 1.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 397,647 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 25/05/2018 – IDBI BANK APPROVES PLAN TO DIVEST PART STAKE IN AMC UNIT; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K. Simmons and Martin Sheen; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 07/03/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. and March 13th Lead Plaintiff Deadline (AMC); 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas Nationwide April 25 Only; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: AMC, AFGSC chief scientists discuss innovation; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaro; 22/05/2018 – Lot18 & AMC Launch Sales for New Female-lnspired “The Walking Dead” Wine Collection; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSEMKT:LNG) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trade Tensions Remain In The Spotlight As The Key Driver Of Broad Market Sentiment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport LNG begins production, completing latest major U.S. LNG facility – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “(LNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hotter Trends In Weather Outlook Supports Near-Term Upside, Though Limited With Production And LNG Exports In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.