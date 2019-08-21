Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Boosted Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding; Enersys Ord (ENS) Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Raised Holding

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Enersys Ord (ENS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Enersys Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 75,215 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS)

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 492,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.86 million, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 100,837 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) by 517,415 shares to 415,588 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call) by 1,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Dig Into Oil With Viper Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viper Energy (VNOM) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates on Low Oil Price – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Viper Energy (VNOM) Prices Upsized 9.5M Common Unit Offering at $32 – StreetInsider.com” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viper Energy: I’m Buying On Dips – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy Partners: Lucrative, Not Lethal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2018.

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EnerSys’s (NYSE:ENS) Earnings Grew 34%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EnerSys Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnerSys slips ~17% on Q3 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prns Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 121,378 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv owns 0.85% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 143,195 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability owns 11,086 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 13,990 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 18,496 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com reported 62 shares. Channing Management Ltd Llc owns 122,376 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.16M shares. 5,400 are owned by Hbk Investments L P. Copper Rock Capital Prns Limited Liability has 205,240 shares. Fort Lp has 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 476 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 39,207 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,300 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NYSE:NEM) by 30,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.