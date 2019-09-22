Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Boosted Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stake by $19.96 Million as Share Value Rose; As Healthequity (HQY) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 131.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 407,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 717,550 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.41M, up from 310,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 2.58M shares traded or 439.75% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 1.00M shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY)

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. Bairrington Phillip David also bought $31,944 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12,522 shares to 10,672 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 658,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,312 shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engy Income Partners Limited stated it has 2.59M shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Ing Groep Nv invested in 16,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Finance Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 6,929 shares. 92 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Lpl Fincl Limited Co has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 10,040 shares. Atria Limited Liability Co accumulated 93,574 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Creative Planning holds 5,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William Communication Il stated it has 61,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Duff & Phelps Inv Management accumulated 0.33% or 484,419 shares. Salient Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 1.41M shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 0.02% or 39,540 shares.