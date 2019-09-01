Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) by $16.24 Million as Shares Rose; As Axogen (AXGN) Stock Price Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Lifted by $3.09 Million Its Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 217.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 147,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 214,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 67,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $623.00M market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 297,200 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 492,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.86M, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 144,821 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 1.17M shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $23.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,815 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Viper Energy Partners Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viper Energy (VNOM) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates on Low Oil Price – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viper Energy: A Higher Earnings Strike Is On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy Partners announces Q2 results; raises FY19 production guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AxoGen beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AxoGen Announces RECON® Study Update Nasdaq:AXGN – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AxoGen: An Overhyped, Cash-Burning Reverse Merger At 12x Revenue, $5.07 Target Price/82% Downside – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Lannett, Molson Coors, AxoGen, and American Renal Associates and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.