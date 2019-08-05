Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Boosted Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $340,710; Stock Rose; Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Rose While Private Capital Advisors Has Upped Position by $5.36 Million

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 6.21M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 63.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 2,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 7,112 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, up from 4,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $118.61. About 4.02M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 50,100 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 22,470 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Colorado-based Centurylink Inv Comm has invested 0.49% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Alps owns 10,409 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Foundation Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.51% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 1,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tegean Cap Mngmt Lc holds 100,000 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl invested in 0.11% or 1.09 million shares. Guinness Asset Limited invested 1.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability holds 0% or 101 shares.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

