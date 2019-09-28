Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Boosted Its Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Position by $9.95 Million; First Republic Investment Management Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Has Lifted by $1.21 Million

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Midstream Partners Lp (AM) by 87.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 904,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.19% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.14M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. It closed at $7.42 lastly. It is down 52.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 25,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 371,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56 million, up from 346,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 7.80M shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.98, from 0.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold AM shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.25 million shares or 64.18% more from 1.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle owns 317,889 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.93M shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 43,148 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $24.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altus Midstream Co by 918,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.