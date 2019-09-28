Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Boosted Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holding by $12.32 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Increased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47M, up from 6,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 66.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 684,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.56 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 829,060 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $974.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM) by 21,300 shares to 128,106 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,261 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proffitt Goodson stated it has 984 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 1,459 shares. Wafra accumulated 19,871 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Com stated it has 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi stated it has 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Lawrence B reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tdam Usa owns 936 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 481 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood White. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madison Inv Hldg stated it has 288 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 1.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ntv Asset Llc owns 560 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp Inc Inc reported 879,699 shares stake. Moreover, Homrich & Berg has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP owns 15,753 shares.

