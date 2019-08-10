Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Boosted Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake by $11.51 Million; Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Shareholder Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Increased Its Stake

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 4,121 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS CURRENTLY OWNS 17.8% BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE; 13/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 16/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS SAYS WILLING TO BACKSTOP THE RIGHTS OFFERING IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO $75 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES – BOARD WILL REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX TO REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 127.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 396,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 709,253 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 312,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Lc has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Shufro Rose And Communications Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.83% stake. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 34,579 shares. 16,511 are owned by Tocqueville Asset L P. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 44,822 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 1,530 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Limited Ltd has 15,096 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lincoln reported 26,434 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1.20 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Nbw Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 12,938 shares. 404,500 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Duncker Streett invested in 23,674 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.05% or 3.94 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners vs. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Marching Towards Sustainability – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Simple Reasons Enterprise Products Partners Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPD Analyst Day Recap: Pursuing Broad Appeal In An MLP Structure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 1.17 million shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $23.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 55,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

More notable recent Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Steel Partners Holdings President Jack Howard, Interviewed by Advisor Access – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein – Business Wire” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steel Partners Holdings (SPLP) Presents At 18th Annual B. Riley & Co. Institutional Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2017. More interesting news about Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Short seller goes after Aerojet, citing valuation and market – Sacramento Business Journal” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Steel Partners Holdings Reports Financial Results for 2018 and Fourth Quarter; Provides Outlook for 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.