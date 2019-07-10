Hite Hedge Asset Management Decreased Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stake by $16.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Natl Beverage (FIZZ) Holder Rk Asset Management Increased Its Position

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, down from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 410,822 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 159.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 80,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,368 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 510,821 shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 38.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’)

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 90.00% or $0.36 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.00% negative EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altus Midstream Co by 750,525 shares to 4.36 million shares, valued at $25.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 113,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr holds 0% or 18,868 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Investments Lc reported 0.04% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 18,023 were reported by Bokf Na. Hightower Tru Service Lta reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 3,000 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny reported 0.31% stake. First Republic Inv Management invested in 53,633 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 192,800 shares. Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Texas Yale reported 21,550 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.36 million shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Salient Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 4.46M shares or 1.46% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd holds 0% or 16,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Fin Advisors has 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). 11,415 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Virtu Ltd Com invested 0.04% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 0.01% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd reported 857,192 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 2,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated accumulated 49,250 shares. Regions Financial invested in 313 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 1.26M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 10,858 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Natl Services Wi has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 16,154 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 104,160 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 225,322 shares.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (NYSE:SAM) by 13,772 shares to 31,804 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.