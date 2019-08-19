Hite Hedge Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) by $16.32 Million; Cme Group (CME) Holder Sns Financial Group Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,387 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 26,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 706,720 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 5; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-CME raises crude oil future margins

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, down from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 1.47M shares traded or 115.44% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 52,573 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, MO, GS, CME – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : AMT, GE, ADP, CME, EPD, D, SO, SPG, MCO, HUM, JCI, SPOT – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MarketAxess (MKTX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates But Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 22,198 shares to 54,997 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

