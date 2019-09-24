Hite Hedge Asset Management Decreased Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding By $1.35 Million; Canada Goose Holdings Subordinate Voting Shar (GOOS) SI Increased By 12.69%

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 53.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 12,522 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 10,672 shares with $1.16M value, down from 23,194 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.70% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.65. About 864,081 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD

Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar (NYSE:GOOS) had an increase of 12.69% in short interest. GOOS’s SI was 9.50M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.69% from 8.43M shares previously. With 1.84M avg volume, 5 days are for Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar (NYSE:GOOS)’s short sellers to cover GOOS’s short positions. The SI to Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar’s float is 16.14%. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 456,577 shares traded. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has declined 15.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOS News: 13/03/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC GOOS.TO : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE C$52; 28/03/2018 – Canada Goose Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CANADA GOOSE BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS UP TO $1.25B SUB VOTING SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.7% Position in Canada Goose; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: CANADA GOOSE BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS UP TO $1.25B; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 2.5% Position in Canada Goose; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Canada Goose; 10/04/2018 – Canada Goose Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-In search of higher margins, Canada Goose to make more of its own luxury coats; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.9% of Canada Goose

Among 7 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy has $17100 highest and $11800 lowest target. $144.88’s average target is 53.07% above currents $94.65 stock price. Diamondback Energy had 18 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. Northland Capital maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Thursday, June 20. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $160 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 113,202 shares to 319,307 valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) stake by 9,815 shares and now owns 22,143 shares. Bp Midstream Partners Lp was raised too.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 12.59 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity. Stice Travis D. bought 4,186 shares worth $399,968.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 24,288 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 7,042 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0.2% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 8.37M shares. Public Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 129,457 shares. 3,280 are held by Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 1.87 million shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Pitcairn Com invested in 3,110 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 9,906 shares. Stephens Ar reported 4,910 shares. Rech has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Scholtz Lc has invested 1.75% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Salem Counselors Inc invested in 0% or 174 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering CanadaGooseHoldings (NYSE:GOOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CanadaGooseHoldings has $4800 highest and $4700 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 12.37% above currents $42.27 stock price. CanadaGooseHoldings had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by DA Davidson. The stock of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Goldman Sachs.